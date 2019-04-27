Share:

IDLIB, Syria (AA) At least three civilians were killed Friday when Russian warplanes attacked res­idential areas in northern Syria’s de-escalation zones, according to the White Helmets civil-de­fense agency.

The airstrikes targeted the vil­lage of Kafar Aweed in Idlib province and the village of Tel Huwash in Hama province, the civil-defense agency said.

According to pro-opposition sources, the Russian aircraft took off from the Khmeimim air­base in Syria’s western Latakia province.

In a related development, at least one civilian was injured when Syrian regime forces and Iran-back terrorist groups shelled Hama’s villages of La­haya and Al-Boida and Idlib’s village of Benin, according to the White Helmets.