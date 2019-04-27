IDLIB, Syria (AA) At least three civilians were killed Friday when Russian warplanes attacked residential areas in northern Syria’s de-escalation zones, according to the White Helmets civil-defense agency.
The airstrikes targeted the village of Kafar Aweed in Idlib province and the village of Tel Huwash in Hama province, the civil-defense agency said.
According to pro-opposition sources, the Russian aircraft took off from the Khmeimim airbase in Syria’s western Latakia province.
In a related development, at least one civilian was injured when Syrian regime forces and Iran-back terrorist groups shelled Hama’s villages of Lahaya and Al-Boida and Idlib’s village of Benin, according to the White Helmets.