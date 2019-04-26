Share:

Rawalpindi-The 7th ARL Human Resource Conference was organised at Attock Refinery Limited in Rawalpindi. Speakers and participants from diverse industrial and academic background attended this prestigious event. The theme was “Leveraging Human Resource to Achieve Excellence”.

M. Adil Khattak, CEO Attock Refinery Limited, said that the conference has been structured to provide insight into the Human Resource best practices and allow participants the opportunity to contribute and interact with experts and professionals from diverse backgrounds. He said that being conscious of the social, technological, economical and environmental challenges faced by private as well as public sector organisations, the ARL conducts Human Resource conferences on regular basis where professionals and experts share their ideas, experiences, success stories and indigenous solutions to leverage HR for excellence.

During the one day conference, 10 papers were presented by eminent Human Resource experts and scholars, who shared their thoughts on important aspects of different management skills like the Science of Human Capital Management: Kamran Kiyani, Managing Director, GEM Learning, Leadership Development & Performance Management: Sahil Adeem, CEO, Source Code, Leaderistks - How AI will Transform the Workplace of the Future: Azfar Iqbal Mir, Managing Partner, A.I. MIR LLC, Impact of Human Mental Growth on Leadership: Mobin ul Haque, Director, Talent Development Company, HR as Business Partner: Salman Shahzad, Project Director, State Bank of Pakistan, Performance Management: Imaad Rizvi, Organizational Performance Coach, School of Leadership, Play, See, Bow Affect: Umair Jaliawala, OD Consultant & Trainer, Torque the Turning Force, Values-based Organization: Sardar Lall Khan, Manager (HR), Attock Refinery Limited, Leadership & Learning in a Digital World: Waleed Anwar, Consultant, Carnelian, The Role of Learning and Development in Corporate Culture Transformation: Asad Awan, CEO & Chief Training Consultant, Consult Us.

In the end, HOD (HR & Admin.) Brig. (Retd) Javed Iqbal Malik thanked all the participants for attending the Conference and making it a resounding success.