ISLAMABAD -Deadly left arm spin bowling by the youngster Muhammad Shayan Shaikh and stylish 70 by opener Ashfaq Ali helped Diamond Cricket Club thrash visiting Muslim Gymkhana Lahore by 100 runs in a T20 match played at Diamond ground on Friday.

Batting first, Diamond posted massive 187 for the loss of 6 wickets in allotted overs. Opener Ashfaq Ali was in sublime form with the willow as he smashed 7 boundaries and 2 sixes in his 52-ball 70. He was unlucky to be run-ut, while Abdur Rehman made 28. Habib and Farhan shared 2 wickets each conceding 28 and 37 runs respectively.

Chasing a mammoth 188 runs for victory, Muslim Gymkhana were bundled out for 87 in 14.1 overs. Farhan top scored with 21 and Anees made 18. It was left arm spinner Shayan, who ripped through mighty Gymkhana batting and grabbed 5 for 24 while fast bowler Junaid Ali also captured 3 for 8. Shayan was named player of the match. The Muslim Gymkhana is on 10-day tour of Islamabad and will play against different clubs of the federal capital, Wah and Rawalpindi and also play matches in AJK. Former Test umpire Mian Aslam is the manager of the team.