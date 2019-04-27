Share:

Karachi (PR) Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited has announced its Q1 2019 Results. The Bank delivered a strong profit in the first quarter of 2019 which led to a growth of 61per cent in profit before tax to PKR 6.7 billion. Overall revenue growth was 38per cent, whereas client revenue increased by 22per cent year on year with positive contribution from transaction banking, corporate finance, treasury markets and retail products. Operating expenses continue to be well managed through operational efficiencies.