Share:

Three Levies personnel embraced martyrdom and two others injured in a blast in tehsil Shewa of North Waziristan district on Saturday.

According to details, the explosive was planted near a Levies check-post. The injured have been shifted to a local hospital.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has strongly condemned North Waziristan blast and expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the incident.

In a statement in Peshawar today, he said such cowardly acts cannot deter our resolve against terrorism.