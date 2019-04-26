Share:

LAHORE-Looks like the Pakistan entertainment industry is muddled with controversy of the Lux Style Awards nominations. Several celebrities have spoken on the ongoing controversy through their social media platforms. The latest one to speak on the LSA controversy is renowned actor Ahmed Ali Butt.

Talking to Instagram, the Punjab Nahi Jaungi star wrote: “It’s a token of appreciation from your fellow peers, all the nominees who are elected with you hold that same respect and honour for their craft. Yet, you are the winner which means they have given you that respect and honour.”

He continued, “People have the right to protest and even request not to be nominated if they please to do so. But to degrade an award and to treat it like a piece of garbage is truly sad and uncivilised.”

Butt said further, “This means you have no regard for the art and your fellow peers who gave you the title. There are better ways to protest. Let your voice be heard. The matter is already in court and will be dealt by the law.”

He expressed his support for the LSA saying: “LSA is the oldest running awards we have and has nothing to do with the other thing. Let’s keep it that way by being civilised and respectful.”