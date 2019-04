Share:

LAHORE : IGP Arif Nawaz Khan has issued transfer posting orders of 10 police officers, said a handout on Friday. Farhat Abbas is posted as SP Legal Police Training College, Chung Lahore, Mohammad Arif is posted as SP Legal Multan Region, DSP Legal Rawalpindi Region Abdul Farooq is transferred and posted as SP Legal Gujranwala Region, DSP Legal Operations III, Asif Ali Sheikh, is transferred and posted as SSP Legal Lahore, SSP Legal Lahore Muhammad Latif Khan, is transferred and posted as SP Legal Sheikhupura Region, DSP Legal service matters Lahore, Mohammad Afzal Nazir is transferred and posted as SP Legal Faisalabad Region, DSP Legal Headquarters Lahore, Muhammad Saleem Chughtai is transferred and posted as AIG Legal CPO Punjab, Lahore, DSP Legal Multan Shahzad Hameed is transferred and posted as Additional SP Headquarters Multan, SDPO Khanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Muhammad Javed Akhtar is transferred and posted as DSP Organized Crime, Rahim Yar Khan and DSP Organized Crime Farrukh Javed is transferred and posted as SDPO Khanpur, Rahim Yar Khan.

