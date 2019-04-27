Share:

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump has ordered his staff to prepare new arms control treaties with Russia and China, according to a report pub­lished Thursday.

The president’s recently launched effort is aimed at imposing new limits on Russia’s nucle­ar arsenal and placing unprecedented limits on and verifying China’s program, The Washington Post reported, citing anonymous officials.

The directive comes after Trump unilaterally withdrew the U.S. from a landmark ballistic mis­sile pact with Russia that was intended to limit the possibility of nuclear war in Europe.

Trump repeatedly criticized the Intermedi­ate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty before exiting, claiming Russia is not in compliance and lamenting the fact that China is not bound by its constraints on arms development.

It is unclear what Trump’s latest effort would produce, if it produces anything at all -- either separate bilateral pacts with China and Russia or a trilateral grand pact. Either option usually takes years to achieve.

In explaining to the American people his deci­sion to exit the INF Treaty, Trump hinted that he might pursue the latter option.

“Perhaps we can negotiate a different agree­ment, adding China and others,” Trump said during his State of the Union address in Febru­ary. “Or perhaps we can’t — in which case, we will outspend and out-innovate all others by far.”

If Trump is able to broker a trilateral treaty, it would mark a milestone in arms control. But he has repeatedly been at odds with Russia and China during the first two years of his presi­dency and has only two more years remaining in his term.

Speaking earlier this month while meet­ing with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, Trump lamented the funding that Washington, Bei­jing and Moscow is allocating to arms devel­opment. “Between Russia and China and us, we’re all making hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of weapons, including nuclear, which is ri­diculous. And I would say that China will come along and I would say Russia will come along. It doesn’t really make sense that we’re all doing this,” he said.

The White House is currently preparing for talks between the superpowers that could pave the way for such an agreement, accord­ing to the Post.

“The president’s direction is that we need to look at more ambitious arms control that will deal with more weapons, and more than just us and Russia,” a senior administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity told the Post. “What you’re going to see is more from the ad­ministration on how do we get to arms control that doesn’t just reflect a Cold War mentality.”

Should that come to fruition, it would mark a major achievement for a presidency that has hitherto been focused on withdraw­ing the U.S. from major international arms control treaties, including the landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.