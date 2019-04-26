Share:

ABU DHABI-Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has launched the UAE’s first ever constitution written in Braille format, etching another record into the country’s history books.

The pacesetting development, announced at the ADJD’s pavilion during the now-running Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, will enable those who are visually impaired to read and know the full content of the UAE Constitution. “In keeping with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Chairman of the ADJD, the Department seeks to promote legal awareness among all segments of society and ensure adherence to the principles of supremacy of law,” said Chancellor Yosuf Alabri, ADJD Undersecretary.

He noted that move falls within the ADJD’s integrated plan to support and meet the needs of People of Determination.