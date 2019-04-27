Share:

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has been banned three matches for inappropriate words following an earlier Champions League match, UEFA announced on Friday.

The European football governing body said that Neymar has been banned for "insulting or molesting acts against match official". The Brazilian star will miss the followed-up three UEFA competition matches.

PSG lost to Premier League side Manchester United 3-1 at home in Champions League round of 16 second leg on March 6, causing them to bow out from the competition due to inferior away goals at 3-3 on aggregate.

Match referee awarded the visitors a penalty late in the match following a VAR review, before Marcus Rashford's strike sent PSG out.

Neymar, who underwent recovery from his foot injury, watched from the stands at the Parc des Princes. He furiously turned to abusive words towards video assistant referees on social media.

PSG has secured the Ligue 1 title, thus automatically qualifying into next season's Champions League group matches.