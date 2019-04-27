Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR) Unilever has joined hands with Telenor Pakistan to enable digital and financial inclusion in Pakistan through mainstream access to digitalized retail services, digital financial solutions, digital products and skill enhancement across Pakistan. Through this collaboration, both companies will integrate their expertise in the telecom and consumer goods industries to build a digitally inclusive ecosystem. This partnership aims to reimagine how business should be run, harnessing the power of technology and big data to bring convenience and security for retailers and create seamlessly integrated shopping experience for consumers.