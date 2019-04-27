Share:

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad has lauded Pakistan’s efforts and announced his arrival in Islamabad on April 29.

According to details, the US envoy has been scheduled to meet civil and military leaderships while he will also hold discussion over Afghan peace process.

Earlier, Khalilzad appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent statement on Afghanistan.

In a tweet, he said Imran Khan’s appeal for reduction of violence and policy against promoting internal conflict in other nations has potential to positively transform the region and give Pakistan a leading role.