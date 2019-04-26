Share:

Apropos to the recent development that On March 27, the United States circulated a draft resolution to the 15-nation UN Security Council (UNSC) to blacklist Azhar and subject him to a travel ban, an assets freeze and an arms embargo. In this backdrop, China says US is setting a bad example by forcing a draft resolution on the listing issue of Masood Azhar at the United Nations Security Council.

A Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Geng Shuang at a regular briefing in Beijing today cautioned that US move would not be conducive to the peace and security in South Asia. It is worth mentioning that earlier in February, in the wake of the Pulwama attack that claimed the lives of 44 Indian paramilitary soldiers in Indian-occupied Kashmir, New Delhi resorted to blaming Masood Azhar, the leader of Jaish-e-Mohammad, without any conclusive or solid evidence.

Islamabad rejected these claims and maintained that there was no Pakistani involvement in the attack. India provided Pakistan with a dossier, returned earlier this month as it also failed to provide any conclusive evidence that would establish any Pakistani links with the Pulwama attack.

AFIA AMBREEN,

Rawalpindi, April 5.