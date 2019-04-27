Share:

ISLAMABAD - Vice Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat conferred military awards on Pakistan Navy officers, CPOs/POs and sailors during an impressive investiture ceremony held here on Friday. The recipients of Sitara-I-Imtiaz (Military) were Commodore Junaid Ali Bahadur, Commodore Arshad Mahmood, Commodore Asif Imran, Commodore Muhammad Ali, Commodore Dr Mohammad Junaid Khan, Commodore Junaid Mahfooz, Commodore Syed Rizwan Khalid, Commodore Jawad Ahmed, Commodore Abdul Munib, Commodore Mujtaba Saeed, Commodore Arif Saeed, Commodore Faisal Amin, Commodore Faiq Hussain, Commodore Muhammad Shahzad Yussouf, Commodore Shoukat Ali and Commodore Waqar Ahmed Khan. The recipients of Tamgha-I-Imtiaz (Military) included Captain Muhammad Taimoor Saleh, Commander Salman Ahmed Khan, Commander Shahid Mahmood, Commander Adnan Laghari, Commander Atif Sultan, Commander Mudasir Javaid, Commander Khawar Ali Khan, Commander Arshad Niaz, Commander Waseem Munawar, Commander Shahzada Khurram Munir, Commander Farah Sadia, Commander Nisar Ahmad, Lt Commander Syed Usman Ali Shah, Lt Commander Muhammad Tahir, Lt Commander Ali Bin Tariq and Lt Commander Umar Hassan. The recipients of Tamgha-I-Basalat (Military) were Lt Arsalan Pervez, Muhammad Arif (Shaheed) UWT-I, Hafiz Wazir Ahmed (Shaheed) MEM(L)-I, Muhammad Israr CDT-I, Shahid Hameed Khan (Shaheed) CT-I.

Nine awards of TK(M)-I, 2 awards of TK(M)-II and 17 awards of TK(M)-III were approved upon Master Chief Petty Officers, Chief Petty Officers and the sailors respectively.

Letters of Commendation from the Chief of Naval Staff were also awarded to 34 officers, Master Chief Petty Officer, Petty Officers/Sailors and civilians. The ceremony was attended by a large number of serving and retired officers of the Armed Forces and families of the awardees.