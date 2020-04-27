Share:

LAHORE - At least two died and seven injured in a collision between an ambulance and truck on Sunday. Rescue sources said that an ambulance of Rescue 1122 shifting a patient from Sargodha rammed into a truck moving ahead due to over speeding near Lahore. Two people including Javed Umer died in the accident while seven others identified as Asif, Mehmood, Ishtiaq Ahmed, Younas and three others were injured. The injured were shifted to Jinnah Hospital Lahore for treatment.