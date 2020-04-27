Share:

ISLAMABAD - Advisor to KP Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations

Ajmal Khan Wazir has said that 85 new cases were reported

in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours bringing the total number of corona patients to 1,793. While talking to media here yesterday, he said that with four deaths in the last 24 hours in the province, the total numbers of deaths in the province have increased

to 93, Ajmal Wazir informed

adding 13 corona patients have recovered in a single day and the total number of persons who have recovered was 485.Ajmal Wazir said that late Professor

Dr. Muhammad Javed sacrificed

his life in the line of duty and never abandoned the nation. He said that with doctors and other medical staff who are ready to sacrifice their lives, the nation will soon overcome the crisis adding

that the government and the entire nation admired Dr Javed’s sacrifices who laid down his life in order to protect the nation. He said this while briefing the media on corona situation here at Ittla Cell in the Civil Secretariat Peshawar.

The advisor informed that the KP government has nominated Dr Javed for the Civil Award adding

that the provincial government will announce a special package for Dr. Javed’s family. He informed that the entire nation mourned Dr Javed’s death and his services will always be remembered.Ajmal Wazir said that after the martyrdom of a senior medical officer

Professor Dr Javed in the line of duty against coronavirus, KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and whole cabinet was grieved and concerned

over the increasing cases.He said that Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and other cabinet members highly acknowledged the services of martyr Professor Dr Javed and also paid salute to other doctors, paramedic staff and frontline officials.Ajmal said the Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has specially directed

to further beef up precautionary

measures against coronavirus

and appealed masses to remain at home during this holy month of Ramazan and spend maximum time in prayers.He said the CM also directed to ensure

strict implementation of Standard

Operating Procedures SoPs in Bazaras and markets and close all shops before 4 pm and make wearing

of mask mandatory in public.Ajma Wazir said there all PPEs and other necessary equipments have been provided to all districts across the province and more assistance

is being given by NDMA through relief department.Giving details of overseas Pakistan

came from abroad, he said that 426 Pakistanis came from Afghanistan

till April 25, adding that earlier two batches of 715 and 520 Pakistanis also came and were quarantined at different centres.He said that all the returnees have been kept at quarantine centres and after results of their tests the negative

cases would be discharged while positive would be kept in isolation.Similarly, he said 250 people reached Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Gulf States and kept at quarantine

centers in different places. Regarding public complaints about treatment being meted out with overseas Pakistan he said the Chief Minister has taken notice of social media complaints and directed him and Relief department to visit the quarantine centres and provide all facilities to overseas Pakistanis.He further said on the directives of CM, Chief Secretary KP and Auqaf

department has convened a meeting of Ulema of KP on video

link to convince people to stay at home during holy month of Ramazan

and offer their prayers at