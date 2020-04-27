Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Around 52 persons donated blood for thalassemia patients in different blood donation camps, set up by Dawat-e-Islami in district Muzaffargarh. According to Dawat-e-Islami staffers, they established blood donation camps in Jatoi, Rohealianwali, Shehr Sultan and Alipur. They informed that a good number of people visited the camps. Due to lockdown, the thalassemia patients faced issue of shortage of blood pints.

PASSCO to procure 863,000 wheat bags

The process of wheat procurement commenced at 8 centres of Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Supplies Corporation (PASSCO) in Tehsil Alipur on Sunday. According to official sources, PASSCO set target to procure 863,000 bags of wheat.

Incharge PASSCO Centre Alipur Rameez Raza, the farmers were issued bags on first come basis. The PASSCO administration properly checked the quality of wheat, being purchased from farmers. The district Muzaffargarh was divided into two parts for purchasing wheat.

Punjab Food Department was purchasing wheat in tehsils Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu. However, PASSCO was procuring wheat from tehsils Alipur and Jatoe. Farmers namely Khuda Bakhash, Rahim Shah, Rana Shahid and some others talking to mediamen expressed satisfaction over wheat purchase arrangements. They stated that the PASSCO administration made good arrangements. Similarly, the process of bags issuance was also satisfactory.