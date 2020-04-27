Share:

Lahore - The six-day SAF Athletics Technical Officials Course and Seminar under the auspices of South Asian Athletics Federation (SAF) began on Sunday through video link. Addressing the participants through video link on the inaugural day of the seminar, Athletics Federation Pakistan (AFP) President Maj Gen (R) Muhammad Akram Sahi, who is also chairman of South Asian Athletics Federation (SAF), said that Coronavirus has spread all over the world and with its harmful effects. He said that Corona virus has gripped the entire world to avoid with its harmful effects. He also stressed the need and importance of the use of technology, saying that the corona virus has devastated playgrounds in all countries. He hoped the world will soon overcome the virus and rehabilitate its playgrounds which has to be neutralized. He said that this seminar would promote the sports of athletics in the region. General Akram Sahi also welcomed the participants from all SAF countries and thanked them. South Asian Athletics Federation President Dr Lalit K Bhanot said and hoped that our collective efforts during this difficult time of Corona virus pandemic will help the promotion of Athletics in our region and our technical officials will gain valuable knowledge from the seminar. Besides, Sports Minister, President Indian Athletics Federation, President World Athletics Federation and President Asian Athletics Association also addressed the participants and stressed the importance and significance of the seminar. Chairman Technical Committee Asian Athletics Federation, Mr. Kwan Kee gave rules of road races and cross country & their interpretation and Dr. Krisztina Hovarth from Hungary, also gave a lecture on medicine and public health.