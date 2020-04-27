Share:

ISLAMABAD-After getting a go ahead from district administration, CDA has resumed development work on its project that was stalled due to coronavirus and started civil work for a pedestrian bridge on Constitution Avenue.

The district administration had allowed Capital Development Authority on Monday to resume its development projects but with certain guidelines.

A request to get permission in this regard was moved by the Member Engineering CDA Dr. Shahid Mehmood and in response the District Magistrate ICT HumzaShafqat issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC).

CDA in a press release issued on Sunday announced that the construction activities has been started by the authority and work on an Arch Type Overhead Pedestrian bridge spanning over constitution avenue in front of Pak-Secretariat has been resumed.

The work for said bridge was awarded to Heavy Mechanical Complex with a cost of Rs. 39 Million. Length of the bridge is 50 metres. Manufacturing of steel bridge was started by HMC which was later on, halted due to COVID-19 spread and subsequent lockdown.

Now, in line with the smart lockdown policy of the government, CDA decided to resume the construction activities that had been stopped. In this context, SOPs concerning precautionary measures to be adopted against spread of coronavirus have also been given which shall be ensured on all construction sites.

The said pedestrian bridge is the first to start and shall be completed in a month period. Structure of the bridge has been fabricated at HMC’s workshop and is ready for installation once foundations are laid.

According to NOC issued by district magistrate, the administration has no objection for transportation of construction material and commencement of work on site however he imposed few conditions to follow.

It was asked that CDA shall ensure that the staff deputed on the project would use hand sanitizers, masks and gloves while temperature gun and sanitizers shall be provided to guards.

Meanwhile, it is advised that any employee having symptoms of fever, flue etc. shall not be allowed to work whereas the cleanliness during work hours would be the responsibility of the authority.

Sources informed that the civic authority is also going to resume work on underpass between G-8 and G-7 on time as it remained stalled in last one month.

CDA had started work on this project in October last year after completing the process of financial bids of underpass being constructed at Faisal Avenue G-7/G-8.