Share:

ISLAMABAD-Charlotte Hawkins looked casually cool as she left the Good Morning Britain offices recently. In place of her usual smart colour blocked midi dress, the 44 year old had worn a pair of crisp white jeans with a red and white zebra print top. She added in a denim jacket which had slight puff shoulders and swapped her heels for trainers as she grappled with a giant overstuffed tote bag. Smiling, Charlotte had earlier taken to social media to share a picture of herself and co-host Ben Shephard. Ben revealed he has ‘very ill’ family members as he sent his love to Kate Garraway and her family, as her husband Derek Draper battles coronavirus. The Good Morning Britain presenter, 45, became emotional on Thursday’s episode of the show after Kate told followers Derek was still in ‘deeply critical condition’ in intensive care.