ISLAMABAD - China has despatched another huge medical supplies through a special PIA flight to Pakistan to contest the spread of coronavirus epidemic. Ventilators, N95 masks, FFP2 masks, protection clothes, goggles, and other necessary medical supplies are major portion of the total medical supplies, which were donated by different institutions in China.According to China Economic Net, Industrial
and Commercial Bank of China has donated 40 ventilators to Pakistani National Disaster Management Authority
(NDMA), Hunan Daily News contributed
28,000 gloves, 13,800 masks, 2,944 goggles, and 530 protection clothes, Qiaoxin Holdings (Group) Co., Ltd gave 40,000 medical masks, and China Communications
Construction Co., Ltd provided
10,000 surgical masks to NDMA.“Belt and Road” Silk Road Alliance
has donated 101,500 biomass graphene disposable face masks, Shantou
WBM Trading Co., Ltd has provided 100,000 medical masks, 5,000 medical eye goggles, 200 forehead temperature