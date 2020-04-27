Share:

ISLAMABAD - China has despatched another huge medical supplies through a special PIA flight to Pakistan to contest the spread of coronavirus epidemic. Ventilators, N95 masks, FFP2 masks, protection clothes, goggles, and other necessary medical supplies are major portion of the total medical supplies, which were donated by different institutions in China.According to China Economic Net, Industrial

and Commercial Bank of China has donated 40 ventilators to Pakistani National Disaster Management Authority

(NDMA), Hunan Daily News contributed

28,000 gloves, 13,800 masks, 2,944 goggles, and 530 protection clothes, Qiaoxin Holdings (Group) Co., Ltd gave 40,000 medical masks, and China Communications

Construction Co., Ltd provided

10,000 surgical masks to NDMA.“Belt and Road” Silk Road Alliance

has donated 101,500 biomass graphene disposable face masks, Shantou

WBM Trading Co., Ltd has provided 100,000 medical masks, 5,000 medical eye goggles, 200 forehead temperature