Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed to establish more isolation centers in the province, including Karachi.

Chairing a meeting in Karachi, he said capacity of Expo Isolation Center should be enhanced from 1200 to 1500 beds.

He asked the Commissioner Karachi to design a plan in this regard.

The Chief Minister said permission has been given for online business in the province.

He appealed to people to take all precautionary measures.