Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has launched ‘RISE Punjab’ Punjab Government’s Social Protection and Economic Revival Response for Post COVID 19. Chief Minister Office has arranged a high-powered meeting on Government’s plan for Punjab’s future economic Growth Strategy in response to Post- COVID 19, chaired by CM Punjab at 90 Shahra, Lahore.

During the meeting Chief Minister discussed the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan in combating COVID-19 and Government’s priority of providing immediate relief to the people in distress. He said that by taking timely actions like imposing lockdown and strengthening health care facilities, the government has been able to keep the situation under control.

He also appreciated Planning and Development Board’s effort for preparing this comprehensive strategy that will set the direction of public sector investments in the post-COVID-19 period.

He stated that he considers it an extremely important document as it would set the direction of the forthcoming Annual Development Plan (ADP) of the province and I am hopeful that RISE Punjab Strategic Framework would help the government in putting the economy back on track.

P&D Board with support of DFID's Sub-national governance (SNG) team has developed a strategy for Post-COVID 19 Public Investment Strategy. The primary agenda of the aforesaid is to deal with after effects of the COVID-19 in terms of economic crisis and to help the vulnerable groups susceptible to the financial setback. The Government of the Punjab has prepared a plan to curtail the curtail the financial implications which is arising due to the global pandemic.

The plan of action is known as the 'Rise Punjab' which will cater the needs of public in response of Post-COVID19. The Government of the Punjab has efficiently prepared the strategy for Responsive Investment for Social Protection and Economic Revival'. This is a framework for future Economic Growth Strategy for Punjab. All development schemes / initiatives, whether locally funded or donor supported, will be developed under this ‘RISE Punjab’.

The proposed framework realises that the macroeconomic indicators under the current state of extreme recession (depression) will not make much impact on their own and micro-level interventions along all the key supply /value chains of the economy will be required. The government will take a sector by sector view of interventions to help firms sustain, re-orient, diversify and grow.

The holistic framework of RISE Punjab focuses on six sectors which includes economic recovery and stability, social protection, health, substantial improvements in the governance capabilities, education and human capital development and risk management. Chairman P&D Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh discussed that the priority of Punjab Government has always been to stand with the masses and completely support them during this global crisis. On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab, P&D has already taken essential measures to prepare the packages for the affected masses.

He also said that RISE Punjab is a collaborative effort of many dedicated professionals from government, academia, business, international partners, etc. RISE Punjab – Responsive Investment for Social Protection and Economic Stimulus is a comprehensive framework for the entire economy. It provides strategic direction for public investments and aligning policies and shall be used while formulating next year’s Annual Development Plan as well as realigning ongoing projects in the short-term, medium-term and long-term.

Secretary P&D Board Imran Sikandar Baloch briefed about the fiscal and economic plan to combat the post COVID-19. SNG Punjab Team Lead Usman Chaudhry on the occasion said that the government is determined and committed to minimize the impact of COVID 19 on the economy as well as the most vulnerable part of the society. SNG provide technical assistance in formulating the plans with P&D and it will lead to make the life easier for the impacted ones.

Secretary P&D, Senior Officials, Representatives of DFID attended the launching ceremony.