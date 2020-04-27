Share:

ISLAMABAD - AS the National Accountability (Second Amendment) Ordinance 2019 expired on Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan constituted a four-member committee to draft a new ordinance for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The National Accountability (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2019, was promulgated in the last week of December and lapsed after 120-day constitutional life. The National Accountability (second amendment) Ordinance 2019 was prepared keeping in view the opposition’s longstanding demand, and had benefited legislators, bureaucrats, and the business community.

The four-member committee comprises Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem, Asad Umar, Babar Awan, Pervez Khattak, and Shehzad Akbar, and it will finalise the new draft after consultations with the opposition again. Parliamentary sources privy to the development say, the purpose of engaging the Opposition is to develop consensus draft which would be later presented before the parliament for legislation.

Sources further said that in case the four member committee fails to secure Opposition’s backing, the government will be introducing a new ordinance for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

According to an informed source, the first meeting of a committee tasked to draft a new ordinance met at the residence of National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar, wherein a decision was made to take the opposition on board.

Furthermore, the law ministry has started working on the new ordinance, whereas Prime Minister Imran Khan has already formed a committee to complete the task.

On Saturday Qaisar confirmed that the first meeting of the consultative committee, saying the consultations did not reach a conclusion. “We have not reached a conclusion yet. We have decided to take the Opposition and other stakeholders on board. An amended ordinance would be promulgated after consultation with stakeholders,” Asad Qaisar had stated in a tweet.

