Health authorities in several Arab countries confirmed additional cases and new deaths from the novel coronavirus Sunday as the region continues to grapple with the pandemic.

Egypt

The country’s Health Ministry confirmed 10 more fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 317.

The number of cases rose to 4,534 and the number of recoveries reached 1,176.

Algeria

The Health Ministry said the number of cases had risen to 3,382 as 126 more people tested positive.

The death toll climbed to 425 with six more fatalities while 1,508 people have recovered.

Morocco

The death toll reached 161 with one more fatality, said the Health Ministry.

The number of cases increased to 4,065, while a total of 486 patients have recovered.

Iraq

The Health Ministry reported that the number of cases had risen to 1,820, while the number of recovered patients had reached 1,263 in the past 24 hours

A total of 87 people have died from the virus.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions, with Europe and the US currently the worst-hit.

The pandemic has killed more than 206,000 people worldwide, with the number of cases totaling over 2.9 million and more than 862,000 recoveries, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.