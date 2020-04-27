Share:

ISLAMABAD-Addressing the pressing need for enhanced screening and testing, the Aga Khan University Hospital, Karachi has stepped up its efforts and established a dedicated COVID-19 Screening and Testing Zone (CSTZ), within the Stadium Road Campus premises in Karachi. Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister, Sindh virtually toured and inaugurated the facility. In-line with its vision and mission, the University Hospital experts feel honored and humbled to work with the Sindh and the Federal governments to fight the pandemic by providing technical and capacity building support. The University Hospital has developed a comprehensive plan to tele-screen and test patients in a set-up that is on campus but away and separate from the outpatient clinics and main hospital.

For the first time in Pakistan, patients will stand in single modular booths where there is a physical barrier separating them and the healthcare staff. This booth set up was designed in-house and will help eliminate patient-healthcare professional infection and contamination, as well as conserving precious supplies of personal protective equipment worn by the staff.

Additional processes have been included in already strict infection control protocols, as well as clear physical distancing markings on the ground, to ensure a safe environment with minimal exposure for patients, attendants and the healthcare staff.

The COVID-19 Screening and Testing Zone (CSTZ) has been thoughtfully created as a safe zone for patients to confidently visit.