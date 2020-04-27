Share:

LAHORE - Terming three-week delay in sugar inquiry commission report a cover-up job, National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif has accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of making efforts to save the real culprits.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Shehbaz said the cabinet, chair of the ECC and those who approved the subsidy were the real culprits in this case. Imran Niazi and Usman Buzdar were the chief criminals in this case, he stressed. He said this delay in the final report was stamped proof of Rs 100 billion robbery on the country’s sugar.

The PMLN President said that Imran Niazis could neither hide his heinous crimes nor the truth from the nation, by postponing the final report. The people of Pakistan knew pretty well who robbed them of their sugar, he said. He said that there was no need for any further inquiry or forensic report.

Shehbaz said that the inquiry commission was not impartial because the members of the committee were also the members of the inquiry commission. He demanded that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Khurram Dastigir Khan should be given their legal right to appear before the commission. This, he said would lay the chinks bare in this mega corruption scandal.