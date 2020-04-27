Share:

Lahore-Former Pakistan captain Salim Malik on Sunday apologised from the nation on match-fixing after long 19 years, saying he is ready to reveal all the secrets linked to the match-fixing due to which he was banned for life.

“I am very sorry for what I have done way back 19 years ago, I am ready to extend unconditional cooperation to the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in this regard,” he said here in a video message.

Salim Malik, 57, was found guilty of match fixing and was banned for life after a judicial inquiry in 2000 in a scandal that rocked the cricket-mad nation. Australian cricketers trio of Shane Warne, Mark Waugh and Tim May had accused him of offering them bribes to underperform during their tour of Pakistan in 1995. His ban was lifted by a Pakistani court in 2008 but the decision was not endorsed by the PCB or the ICC.

The former middle order batsman, who played 103 Tests and 283 One-day Internationals in a career that stretched from 1982 to 1999, said he is also ready to cooperate with the anti-corruption unit of the ICC to provide them the information in match-fixing scandal. He said under the human rights laws he also deserves that his case be considered on humiliation grounds as he had suffered a lot due to the mistake he committed long ago and spent 19 years of life in wilderness being away from the game.

Malik applied to be Pakistan’s batting coach in 2012 and was also in contention for the head coaching job at the National Cricket Academy in 2008 but was overlooked on both occasions as ICC did not endorse lifting of his life ban by the court .

He said that other players guilty of match or spot fixing have been allowed to return to the sport and in the given circumstances he also deserves a second chance to re- start his cricket career , now this time in the role of a coach.