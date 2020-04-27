Share:

FAISALABAD/MULTAN - Agriculture experts have advised the growers to start cultivation of cotton immediately and complete it up to May 10 for getting bumper crop.

Spokesman of agriculture department said here that April 21 to May 10 is most suitable time for cotton cultivation. Therefore, the farmers should avail this opportunity and immediately start cotton cultivation on maximum land.

He advised the growers to use approved seed varieties for cultivation including IUB-13, FH-142, MNH-886, NIAB-878, BS-15 and NIAB Kiran, etc. He termed cotton as “White Gold” and urged the growers to cultivate it at large scale so that it could mitigate their financial sufferings.

He advised to keep number of plants more than 17,500 to 20,000 in one acre with a distance of 9 to 12 inches from one plant to another. He recommended use of pesticides and fertilizers after consultation with agri experts and said that first watering of cotton crop cultivated with drill should be on 30-35 days after its cultivation while remaining watering should be with an interval of 12-15 days.Similarly, first watering to cotton crop cultivated on “Patri” should be after 3-4 days of its cultivation while second, third and fourth watering should be with an interval of 6-7 days and remaining watering should be ensured with an interval of 12 days, he added.

Meanwhile, Director Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Dr Zahid Chaudhary has suggested farmers to use recommended varieties of cotton after consultation with agriculture experts.

In a statement issued here, the Director CCRI stated that the farmers should select fertile land only. They should properly prepare the soil. The farmers should plough deep and level the land with the help of land laser levellers. This will help low consumption of irrigation water. The remains of last crop should not be burned instead these should be mixed into soil by ploughing. Similarly, the farmers should cultivate recommended varieties of cotton seeds after consulting the experts. The seeds should have more than 75 per cent germination. Similarly, six to seven kilogramme seeds should be sown on soil beds.