FAISALABAD - On the direction of Director General (DG) FDA Muhammad Sohail Khawaja, departmental action has been expedited by the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) against long standing defaulters of certain property arrears.

In this regard, the enforcement team has issued final notices to the owners on Sunday for recovery of arrears of more than five residential plots in Madina Town and warned that in case of non-payment, the property could be sealed. The enforcement team contacted the areas of FDA-controlled residential colonies and waist shell markets and issued notices to them for payment of dues.

In this regard, the owners of plots No. 12 / w, 30 / w, 32 / w, 43 / w, 47 / w located in Madina Town were urged to pay the outstanding dues of the excess area of the plots.

He was informed that earlier notices had expired in June 2019, but he was yet to pay the arrears.

DC orders to formulate micro plan for

prevention of dengue

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali strongly directed on Sunday to formulate a comprehensive micro plan for the prevention of dengue in the current season to ensure full and responsible implementation and to make the surveillance activities effective and efficient while creating awareness among the citizens for dengue prevention.

The DC said that the campaign against dengue should be continued with full vigour in the entire district by making a daily surveillance schedule and implementing it.

He said that announcements should be made in the mosques regarding the schedule of surveillance of teams for anti-dengue so that the citizens could cooperate and all sources of dengue could be eradicated.

Price Control Magistrates check prices of

essential commodities

On the first day of Ramazan, Price Control Magistrates checked the prices of essential commodities at markets, bazaars and mega stores and imposed fines of Rs 47,000 on shopkeepers for overcharging.

The district’s 32 Price Control Magistrates conducted a total of 1,110 inspections and fined 40 vendors on the spot for recovering more than the stipulated government prices. DC said that Price Control Magistrates have been directed to increase the number of inspections during Ramazan as this time the Ramazan bazaars were not set up due to fears of coronavirus, but we would provide quality items to consumers at controlled prices.

Price Control Magistrates have been mobilized and no shopkeeper will be excused for overcharging.

The DC said that DC counters have been set up at 23 mega super stores across the city, where fruits, vegetables, pulses, sugar and other food items are being sold at government rates which are also being monitored.

There are four functional farmer platforms at Sabzi Mandi Saddar, Sabzi Mandi Ghulam Muhammadabad and Model Bazaar Jhang Road.