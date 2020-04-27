Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - Four members of a family died due to drinking poisonous liquor here on Sunday. According to details, four youths Fida Hussain Jhulan, Akmal Jhulan, Ismail Jhulan and Sajid Jhulan, residents of Basti Nawaz Jhalan in Jetha Bhatta area, about 50 km from Rahim Yar Khan, decorated a liquor party and after drinking the liquor there condition destabilized suddenly due to poisonous liquor. Three of them died on the spot while one youth, Akmal Jhulan, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The sudden death of four youths caused chaos in the area. Residents of the area had appealed to the DPO for taking strict action against liquor sellers. SHO concerned said that two of deceased persons died due to heart attack. Remember some parts of the Distt Rahim Yar Khan are very nutritious for preparing and selling liquor but there is no strict action against them by the police since long. It is learnt that due to Eid festival after one month preparation of liquor is in full swing now-a-days, which will be a cause of further deaths in coming days.