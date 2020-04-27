Share:

MIANWALI - Chairman Standing Committee for Defense Amjad Ali Khan said government is fully aware of the needs of unemployed daily wager and labourers affected by lockdown.

The Chairman Standing Committee has expressed these views during his visit to Ehsas Cash Centre at Tehsil Piplan. He said for the first time in the history the government was distributing billion of rupees as financial assistance among the needy and deserving.

Disbursement of money has been continued at 10 Ehsas Cash centres in the district. Under first and second phase around Rs 461.6 million have been distributed among 36,797 deserving families out of the total 51,000 needy families.