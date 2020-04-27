Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Senior Minister, Abdul Aleem Khan said government was taking best possible measures to deal with the prevailing situation of COVID-19.

He said this while talking to a delegation that met him on Sunday, said official sources.

Senior Minister said that collective efforts were required to deal with the current situation and all departments were facing challenges caused by coronavirus.

He said that services of those who were working on the frontline under prevailing circumstances were highly appreciable.

Aleem Khan said, “We need to seek help from Allah Almighty during this holy month of Ramazan and there was a need to understand sensitivity of the situation .He stressed that unnecessary criticism in the prevailing situation must be avoided.

He said that government was utilizing all the available resources to ease the problems of people. However, he stressed that people should adopt the precautionary measures against COVID-19 to stay safe.

Senior minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was fully aware of the problems of common man. “It is time to take practical measures, which we are taking, and to avoid undue criticism”.