PESHAWAR - While expressing concern
over the rapid increase
in number of coronavirus cases, Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP) Chairman, Muhammad Faiq Shah has said the corona virus pandemic has destroyed the country’s
economy, and called upon the government to formulate a strategy for post-corona virus situation.
In a statement issued here on Sunday, Faiq Shah stressed that the National Command and Control System should devise a concrete and vibrant roadmap for all the four provinces, including
Gilgit Baltistan
and AJK keeping in view the present circumstances
in order to avert fallout of coronavirus on health, education sectors
and economy of the country. He demanded of the government to grant soft-loans to skilled labour
and workers to promote
industrialization in the country. He added that this is the right time to make firm decisions, which can make Pakistan
as prime investment centre for the rest of the world.Faiq Shah noticed the unrest is being growing
among people due to the increasing number of covid-19 cases, which can lead to serious crisis in shape of corona, hunger
and starvation in the country. Faiq Shah anticipated
the unemployment will increase after repatriation
of labour and skilled workers from Gulf countries and asked the government to take full benefits from their skills