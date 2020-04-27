Share:

PESHAWAR - While expressing concern

over the rapid increase

in number of coronavirus cases, Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP) Chairman, Muhammad Faiq Shah has said the corona virus pandemic has destroyed the country’s

economy, and called upon the government to formulate a strategy for post-corona virus situation.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Faiq Shah stressed that the National Command and Control System should devise a concrete and vibrant roadmap for all the four provinces, including

Gilgit Baltistan

and AJK keeping in view the present circumstances

in order to avert fallout of coronavirus on health, education sectors

and economy of the country. He demanded of the government to grant soft-loans to skilled labour

and workers to promote

industrialization in the country. He added that this is the right time to make firm decisions, which can make Pakistan

as prime investment centre for the rest of the world.Faiq Shah noticed the unrest is being growing

among people due to the increasing number of covid-19 cases, which can lead to serious crisis in shape of corona, hunger

and starvation in the country. Faiq Shah anticipated

the unemployment will increase after repatriation

of labour and skilled workers from Gulf countries and asked the government to take full benefits from their skills