ESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has termed the health sector as the top priority of the provincial government for the Annual

Development Program

(ADP) of the next financial year and said a major chunk of the developmental

funds would be allocated to the health sector. He directed the concerned

authorities to start practical work to ensure the availability of required resources for the purpose. He was presiding

over a meeting regarding

the ADP of the next financial year here yesterday.The meeting reviewed in detail the matters related

to the proposed initial

outline of the ADP for the next financial year with special focus on the priority sectors in the light of the prevailing situation.

Besides Advisor to Chief Minister on Information

Ajmal Wazir, Chief Secretary Dr Kazim

Niaz, Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Shehab

Ali Shah, Secretary Finance Atif Rehman and other concerned authorities

attended the meeting. It was agreed in the meeting that in view of the prevailing situation, health, relief, social welfare,

construction and maximum employment generating sectors would be the top priorities of the provincial government’s