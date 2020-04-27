ESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has termed the health sector as the top priority of the provincial government for the Annual
Development Program
(ADP) of the next financial year and said a major chunk of the developmental
funds would be allocated to the health sector. He directed the concerned
authorities to start practical work to ensure the availability of required resources for the purpose. He was presiding
over a meeting regarding
the ADP of the next financial year here yesterday.The meeting reviewed in detail the matters related
to the proposed initial
outline of the ADP for the next financial year with special focus on the priority sectors in the light of the prevailing situation.
Besides Advisor to Chief Minister on Information
Ajmal Wazir, Chief Secretary Dr Kazim
Niaz, Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Shehab
Ali Shah, Secretary Finance Atif Rehman and other concerned authorities
attended the meeting. It was agreed in the meeting that in view of the prevailing situation, health, relief, social welfare,
construction and maximum employment generating sectors would be the top priorities of the provincial government’s