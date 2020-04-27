Share:

MARDAN - Provincial President of Anjuman-

e-Kashtkaran Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa,

Haji Namat Shah Roghani, on Sunday urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to give the status of industry to agriculture sector and also provide relief to the farmers in corona virus relief funds. In a press statement here yesterday,

Namat Roghani said that due to the lockdown and corona virus the farmers are facing a lot of problems. He added that Imran Khan has announced a package for industries, traders and also given the status of industry to construction

sector. He claimed that like the previous rulers Imran Khan is also ignoring the poor farmers of the country. He added that the poor farmers of the country and especially of Khyber-

Pakhtunkhwa are living a miserable

life. He added that due to the lack of agriculture policy the farmers are facing a lot of problems in the current

crisis. Namat Shah added that due to the lockdown the rate of the crops are decreasing day by day and the poor farmers are compelled to destroy

their crops. He demanded the PM to give the status of industry to agriculture

sector and provide