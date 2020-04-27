PESHAWAR - Regularized Subject Specialists
have expressed serious reservation over the appointment and adjustment
of principals and vice principals on the post of subject specialist
– BSP-18 - and urged KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to stop these appointments allegedly
made against rules and regulations. Talking to media persons,
the regularized subjects specialists informed
that Elementary and Secondary Education Department had fixed 20 percent quota for principles
and vice principals but now the department has made appointment of 204 posts instead of 26 posts which is against the rules of 20 per cent quota. They said that Secretary
Elementary Education
KP has expressed his reservation over the recruitment
against these 204 posts and for this purpose he constituted a committee to pinpoint responsible persons but no solid report was received
in this regard. They added that the Education Department and Public Service Commission
have no powers
to adjust principle and vice principle on the post of subject specialists,
however, they can increase and decrease these posts. They revealed that that posts of subject specialist
are reserved and on these posts only subject specialist will be deputed as per departmental promotion.
They said that for promotion to grade 18, 80 percent quota is reserved for subject specialists
while 20 percent
quota is reserved through Public Service Commission. They further sid that the advertised posts were only for principle and vice principal and were not for subject specialist
and now adjusting them on the post of subject
specialist is against the rules. They demanded action against the officers involved
in the alleged illegal
appointment and adjustment of 204 posts and asked the chief minister
to stop this recruitment
and address