PESHAWAR - Regularized Subject Specialists

have expressed serious reservation over the appointment and adjustment

of principals and vice principals on the post of subject specialist

– BSP-18 - and urged KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to stop these appointments allegedly

made against rules and regulations. Talking to media persons,

the regularized subjects specialists informed

that Elementary and Secondary Education Department had fixed 20 percent quota for principles

and vice principals but now the department has made appointment of 204 posts instead of 26 posts which is against the rules of 20 per cent quota. They said that Secretary

Elementary Education

KP has expressed his reservation over the recruitment

against these 204 posts and for this purpose he constituted a committee to pinpoint responsible persons but no solid report was received

in this regard. They added that the Education Department and Public Service Commission

have no powers

to adjust principle and vice principle on the post of subject specialists,

however, they can increase and decrease these posts. They revealed that that posts of subject specialist

are reserved and on these posts only subject specialist will be deputed as per departmental promotion.

They said that for promotion to grade 18, 80 percent quota is reserved for subject specialists

while 20 percent

quota is reserved through Public Service Commission. They further sid that the advertised posts were only for principle and vice principal and were not for subject specialist

and now adjusting them on the post of subject

specialist is against the rules. They demanded action against the officers involved

in the alleged illegal

appointment and adjustment of 204 posts and asked the chief minister

to stop this recruitment

and address