TIMERGARA - The visiting lecturers at government colleges in Lower Dir have demanded

of KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, CM’s Advisor on Highier Education

Malik Khaleeq and highups of the Higher Education Department and PMU to immediately release their pending remuneration.

Talking to this scribe yesterday, representatives

of the visiting lecturers

Tariq Khan, Usmanullah,

Jehan Zada and Imtiaz Yousafzai said the wages of a total 32 teachers in various public

sector educational institutions

in Lower Dir district were pending for the last two semesters.“We are living from hand to mouth and the miseries of teaching staff have doubled in the holy