TIMERGARA - The visiting lecturers at government colleges in Lower Dir have demanded
of KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, CM’s Advisor on Highier Education
Malik Khaleeq and highups of the Higher Education Department and PMU to immediately release their pending remuneration.
Talking to this scribe yesterday, representatives
of the visiting lecturers
Tariq Khan, Usmanullah,
Jehan Zada and Imtiaz Yousafzai said the wages of a total 32 teachers in various public
sector educational institutions
in Lower Dir district were pending for the last two semesters.“We are living from hand to mouth and the miseries of teaching staff have doubled in the holy