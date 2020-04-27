Share:

DADU - Loadshedding in the city and its outskirts in this intense heat, and that, too, during the lockdown has made the lives of people miserable. Talking to this scribe on Sunday, people complained that at a time when they were already bound to remain indoors due to the fear of contracting coronavirus, and that temperature too had shot up, the Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) had started six to eight-hour loadshedding in the area.

SSP inspects lockdown situation in city

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Farrukh Raza went round different markets, roads, including Cinema Chowk, Ghareebabad Mohalla on Sunday along with the senior officers of Pak Army and police, to see whether people were complying with section 144, imposed to make people stay at home due to the fears of coronavirus.

Father of six commits suicide due to poverty

MIRPURKHAS (Staff Reporter): A father of six committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope here at village Ahsan Jarwar, taluka Jhuddo on Sunday. As per reports, a villager Ahsan Jarwar had lost his mean of earning livelihood due to the lockdown. Resultantly, he could not feed his children. Feeling dejected and heartbroken, he committed suicide.

Farmers not earning profit from sale of tomatoes

Farmers of tomato crop have suffered big losses due to its sale at lowest rate in the local vegetable market. The affected farmers, Muhammad Umer Bughio, Nadeem Bhurgari, Muhammad Ismail and Khalid Arain told the media persons on Sunday that they had invested huge amount of money in the cultivation of tomato crop, including on the leveling of the land through tractors, purchase of costly certified seed, arrangements for irrigation water, labour and transportation charges, but unfortunately when it arrived at the local market, where a huge quantity of tomato crop was already there, its rate went down, and was sold at Rs3 per kilogramme on wholesale rate while in retail it was sold at Rs10 per kilogramme.

They lamented that instead of earning profit from the sale of tomatoes, they suffered big losses.