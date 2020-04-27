Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage LokVirsa Heritage Library has collection of over 32 thousand books and journals on cultural heritage of Pakistan.

The Heritage Library at LokVirsa was devoted to provide assistance to scholars, students and common citizens on folklore and cultural heritage.

Library has offered unparalleled opportunities for self-directed learning and exploration by people of diverse ages, interests, backgrounds and abilities.

For society as a whole, ‘Heritage Library’ provides valuable intangible benefits as sources of national, regional, and local identity, an official of LokVirsa told APP. He said that another collection of 200 books published by LokVirsa was also available in the library.

He said that the library continues to serve students, researchers and scholars in connection with their research work on cultural heritage of Pakistan. The numerous manuscripts, original research reports, field surveys and monographs on Pakistani culture were accessible to anyone in the library.