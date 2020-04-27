Share:

ISLAMABAD-She has made her millions off the back of her cosmetics empire. Yet Kylie Jenner proved even beauty magnates need a day off, as she took to Instagram recently to share a stunning make-up free selfie. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 22, donned avocado print pyjamas while larking around with her daughter Stormi during the COVID-19 lockdown. During her time in lockdown, the star recently said of relaxing her look: ‘This is such a good time to take your hair out and your nails out, no lashes.’ Despite being make-up free, Kylie’s signature, famously plump pout took centre stage as she preened and posed for her 171million followers. Her bronze-hued locks were worn in a mussed bob which added perfectly to her pared-back, uncharacteristically low-key look.