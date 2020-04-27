Share:

Karachi - Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Sunday demanded of the Sindh Government to immediately announce package for daily wagers who were facing hardships to feed their families during the lockdown.

Talking to a delegation of All City Tajir Ittehad here, Akhtar said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation had decided to defer to take rent from tenants of 7500 shops in 43 KMC markets, adding that the same would be charged in four-month installation. The delegation was laid by Chairman Hakeem while KMC Senior Director Coordination Masood Alam, Director Finance Muhammad Imran, Director Anti Encroachment Basheer Siddiqui and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The Mayor said that KMC earned around Rs 80 million per year from shops’ rent and the amount was spent on renovation and ulplift of markets. The delegation hailed Mayor for deferring the rent and taking it in installations.

Akhtar said that small traders and daily wagers were finding it very difficult to feed their families and if the situation persisted, it may have more impacts than coronavirus. He added that he considered the traders demands rightful and asked the government to take practical steps for them.