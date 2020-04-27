Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday promised to give one additional salary to doctors and paramedical staff treating coronavirus patients till the eradication of pandemic.

In a statement, Usman Buzdar saluted doctors, nurses and paramedical staff busy in imparting treatment to coronavirus affected patients and commended that the nation acknowledged their exemplary role and professionalism.

Starting from the month of April, Punjab government would give an additional salary to the doctors and paramedical staff for providing treatment to the coronavirus patients, he said, adding that the government was also focused on imparting training to the medical staff.

Chief Minister complimented that doctors had given an ample proof of their being real messiah by properly looking after their coronavirus-affected brothers and sisters. He said their names would be written with golden letters in history.

He assured that whatever steps were humanly possible to impede the spread of coronavirus would be undertaken.

He stressed that it was dire need of time to take up unusual steps in order to cope up with unexceptional circumstances and government had taken timely measures to safeguard the masses. He asserted that there would be no room for committing any negligence with regard to implementing steps directed by the government and clinching a victory was the only option in the war against coronavirus.

Chief Minister in his statement regretted that unwise opposition did not desist from doing politics even during the prevalence of pandemic. He censured the opposition leaders while accusing them of harming the national unity and solidarity. Usman Buzdar lamented that those spreading hatred among the masses during the outbreak of pandemic would never be forgiven by the nation. “Our foremost priority is to save the masses from coronavirus while those shying away from accountability are delivering lectures on giving justice to others”, he observed. Usman Buzdar further stated that those enjoying the perks and privileges of power for many decades could not handover even a strong healthcare system to the nation during their tenure.

CM regretted that the previous rulers raised minarets of corruptions and the whole nation was deprived of good education and healthcare system.

CM takes notice of death of Sanitary worker

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar also took a strict notice of the death of a sanitary worker being run over by a police van in Gujranwala and expressed his deep sense of grief and sorrow over the tragic incident.

On the direction of CM, prompt action has been taken and a case had also been registered against the police driver for crushing the sanitary worker Ashiq Masih. Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala reached the house of sanitary worker Ashiq Masih and conveyed the condolence message on behalf of CM Usman Buzdar. A supporting cheque was also handed over to the heirs of Ashiq Masih on behalf of the CM. Deputy Commissioner informed that on the direction of CM, son of Ashiq Masih would be given a government job according to rules and regulations along with providing financial assistance to the heirs of Ashiq Masih by the district government.

CM pays tribute to army jawans

Chief Minister also paid rich tributes to the Jawans of Pakistan Army for embracing martyrdom during the course of conducting operation against terrorists in South Waziristan and also expressed his deep grief and sorrow over their martyrdom with the martyred family members.

Usman Buzdar also prayed for the early recovery of the injured soldiers and said that Pakistan Army soldiers, by foiling the nefarious designs of terrorists, have displayed courage and bravery.

They were the real heroes of the nation and the sacrifices being laid down by the officers and Jawans of Pakistan Army were commendable, exemplary and memorable, the CM maintained.