Ministry of Industries and Production (MoI&P) will present phase one of relief package for small industries at the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) for approval today.

Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar has expressed the confidence that millions of small businesses and industries will benefit from this package after its approval from the ECC and the Cabinet.

He said his ministry is also working on a collateral free financing for SME's for phase two of the relief package.

Hammad Azhar said phase two will include targeted and prioritized relief measures for sectors mostly hit by Covid-19.