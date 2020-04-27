Share:

A meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on coronavirus will be held in Islamabad on Monday with National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser in the chair.

Minister for Industries and Production will brief the committee on the impact of lockdown due to coronavirus and immediate steps required to protect the economy with particular reference to the industrial sector.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce will also brief the committee on the effects of lockdown with reference to trade and commercial activities in the country.

The committee has also invited representatives of the business community to hear their perspective on the issue besides getting their input for making appropriate recommendations to government for revival of economy.