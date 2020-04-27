NAB to probe wheat, sugar scandal as ordinance lapses

Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal has asked the Rawalpindi Director General of NAB to investigate the sugar and wheat scandal, no matter that the ‘toothless’ NAB Ordinance lapsed.

The National Accountability (Second Amendment) Ordinance 2019 was lapsed on Friday and it curtailed many powers of the Bureau.

Last week, the Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of Bureau had approved probe into price hike of sugar and flour, alleged smuggling and subsidy issue.

Well placed sources told The Nation that NAB’s previous position was restored after completion of The National Accountability (second amendment)Ordinance-2019) on Friday. They said NAB Rawalpindi is investigating several high-profile corruption cases and the Bureau once again stepped up the investigation of pending mega scams in the light of NAO, 1999. They mentioned that DG NAB will constitute a probe team to investigate the sugar and wheat scandal next week and this investigation team would summon the persons who were involved in said scam.

The federal government had introduced National Accountability (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 in December 2019 with the approval of federal cabinet.

According to the NAB Amendment Ordinance 2019, the Bureau cannot freeze properties of government employees without court orders. If NAB fails to complete investigation against a suspect within three months, the accused will be entitled to bail. The NAB jurisdiction over matters relating to imports and levy has been curtailed.

After implementation of the new law, over 100 accused facing corruption cases had filed applications in different accountability courts seeking relief under the National Accountability (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2019.

The documents disclosed that those who had sought relief included former prime minister Raja Pervaiz in six corruption references, Tahir Basharat Cheema in two cases, Col (R) Subhan Sadiq, Khalil Ahmad, Saleem Arif, Iqbal Ali Shah, Razi Abbas, Murtaza Malik, Saleem Arif, Iqbal Ali Shah, Rasheed Ahmed, Hussain Syed, Matanat Ali, Naeem Khan, Shafiq uz Zaman, Muhammad Aijaz Haroon, Aftab Ahmad, Anwar Abbasi, Muhammad Aslam, Tariq Hassan Gilani, Wazir Ali Bhayo, Anwar Abbasi, Muhammad Aslam, Abdul Ghani Majeed, the principal accused in the fake bank accounts and money laundering case, Minahal Majeed, senior PTI leader Liaquat Ali Jatoi, PPP senior leader Sharjeel Inam Memon, Hassan Aly Memon and Ghulam Shabbir, Javed Feroz, Shahid Feroz, Rizwan Feeroz, Qadeer Batlay, Muhammad Ali Javaid, Shabnam Iftikhar, Humayun Faiz Rasool, Col ® Wakeel Khan Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Saeed, Abdul Majid Alvi, Abdul Shafique and Muhammad Saleem.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan had assigned the task to Babar Awan to introduce the new law in NAO Ordinance, 1999 and he also met Babar Awan and Shahzad Akbar on Friday in this regard.

