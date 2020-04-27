Share:

ISLAMABAD - At least 9 terrorists were killed and one was apprehended in an intelligence-based operation in Khaisura and Dossali areas of North Waziristan District on Saturday night, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate.

Two army soldiers also embraced martyrdom while five got injured during the exchange of fire with the terrorists, according to the military’s media wing. “Security Forces conducted IBO on credible information about presence of terrorists in Khaisura and Dossali areas of North Wazaristan District late last [Saturday] night. During sanitization of the area; fire exchange took place between terrorists and security forces. Resultantly, 9 terrorists got killed and one was apprehended; whereas, 2 soldiers were martyred and 5 got injured,” said a press release. During search of the area, weapons and ammunition were also recovered, it added.

The martyred security forces personnel include Lance Naik Abdul Waheed (29), resident of village Raj Kandi Tehsil, District Muzafarabbad. He was survived by a widow, 3 sons and a daughter. The other martyred personnel was identified as Sepoy Sakum Dad (33), resident of village Bandi Awan Tajawal, Changla Gali, Abbottabad. He was survived by a widow, a son and a daughter.

This is the fifth reported clash between security forces and terrorists in North Waziristan in recent weeks. On January 30, two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred during an intelligence-based operation on a terrorist hideout in Dattakhel, North Waziristan. On March 18, an Army officer and three soldiers were martyred during an intelligence-based operation in the erstwhile tribal district. On April 14, another Army soldier was martyred during a shootout with terrorists in North Waziristan and a day earlier on April 13, another soldier embraced martyrdom in a shootout with terrorists. On April 20, a soldier was martyred and three others were injured in a terrorist attack on a military checkpost in the area.