ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan and the United States are working to ensure peace in Afghanistan. He said all the parties were optimistic about long lasting peace in Afghanistan for the sake of the region.

“Pakistan has played a key role for Afghan peace and we are continuing to work on the goal. The US acknowledges our role,” he told The Nation. He said the US-Taliban peace agreement was a rare opportunity to make joint efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Qureshi said Pakistan was a champion of peace in the region. “We have been strong advocates of dialogue in Afghanistan,” he said. The FM said Pakistan had taken a number of steps to facilitate the movement of Afghan people and freight containers in view of prevalent pandemic situation.

Amid the improving trust level, the US has also sent assistance to Pakistan to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Pakistan is expecting ventilators from the US as it fights the virus.

Last week, US President Donald Trump reaffirmed US support to Pakistan in its efforts to combat Covid-19, including by providing ventilators as well as in the economic arena. Trump said that the US was making hundreds of thousands of ventilators and helping all countries in need of the essential medical apparatus.

Mentioning Pakistan, the American president said: “They would like to have some ventilators. We’re going to give them some ventilators.”