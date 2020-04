Share:

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases have reached 13,236 with 292 fatalities and 3029 recoveries being reported from official sources.

Following are the number of reported COVID-19 cases in provinces: Punjab (5526), Sindh (4956), Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (1984), Balochistan (853), AJK/GB (65/318) and Islamabad Capital Territory (245).

Globally, around 3,002,303 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported with total number of deaths being estimated at 208,131 in 185 countries.