ISLAMABAD - Pakistani peacekeepers rescued more than 2,000 people stranded due to heavy floods in Uvira region in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate.

In a statement the ISPR said on Sunday that torrential floods erupted in Uvira region last week. Rains and flooding damaged thousands of houses affecting 75,000 people, it said.

Troops also built a stone embankment to check flood water, which was strong enough to shift people and vehicles from the affected area. Stranded people were served food and provided necessary medical care.

Pakistani Peacekeepers’ rescue efforts have been widely acknowledged by UN. Pakistan has more than 4000 blue helmets serving under UN for maintaining peace and stability across the world. Around 157 Pakistani peacekeepers lost their lives during various UN missions while serving humanity with honour and courage, according to the ISPR.

